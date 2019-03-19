BBC box sets including Absolutely Fabulous, The Young Ones and Top Gear are heading to Sky after the pay-TV platform closed a licensing agreement with BBC Studios.

The move will see hundreds of hours of BBC shows launch on Sky’s on-demand service as well as its Now TV platform via BBC Studios’ UKTV channel brands Gold and Alibi. A raft of shows will launch next month with more coming later in the year.

The first slew of shows includes Absolutely Fabulous, Only Fools and Horses, Blackadder, The Royle Family, Little Britain, Open All Hours, The Young Ones, Keeping Up Appearances, Red Dwarf and Extras as well as recent titles such as McMafia.

Later in the year, it will add The Last Post, Father Brown, QI, Top Gear, The League of Gentleman, Ashes to Ashes and Brian Cox’s Wonder series.

Rob Webster, Group Director of Partner Channels, Sky, said, “Bringing all of these box sets together for the first time will cement Sky and Now TV’s reputation as the home of entertainment. It’s a great example of collaboration between Sky and BBC Studios, and we are pleased to be bringing our customers even more great British content.”

Marcus Arthur, President, UK & ANZ, BBC Studios, added, “We are delighted to have licensed this range of titles which Sky and NOW TV customers will soon be able to enjoy under the much–loved UKTV channel brands.”