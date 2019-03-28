Abrams Artists Agency has added to key agents to its ranks, naming Pietra Ingenito in the Theatrical Division in Los Angeles and Jerry Kallarakkal in the Adult On-Camera Commercial Division in New York.

The appointments were announced by partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (president and COO) and Adam Bold (chairman). Both appointments are effective immediately.

Ingenito has experience in the nonprofit sector, which led her into the entertainment space. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Ingenito worked in Washington D.C. before moving to Los Angeles, beginning her career as an assistant at Greene and Associates. She then worked at Innovative Artists and TalentWorks, where she cultivated numerous actors and supported their careers in the areas of film and television. She will report to Justin Baxter, VP and head of theatrical in Los Angeles.

Kallarakkal comes to the agency with over 12 years of experience in the on-camera commercial business. Kallarakkal began his career at Don Buchwald & Associates. From there, he went on to create the on-camera department at DDO Artists Agency, and then worked at Stewart Talent. Throughout his career, Kallarakkal has booked numerous talent on commercials, on-camera campaigns, industrials, promos, and print jobs. At Abrams Artists Agency, he will report directly to Tracey Goldblum.

“Both Pietra and Jerry have the spirit and commitment for growth within the agency,” said a statement from the partners. “As we continue to expand under new ownership, leadership and focus, we look forward to them being a large part of our ongoing successes. The promotions we have made over the last few weeks are a continuum of the commitment we have to nurturing our staff with the hopes of propelling them on the way to furthering their careers within the company.”

The agency also announced that Matt Cooley was promoted to coordinator in the Voice Over department, while Alex Rand-Lewis was promoted to coordinator in the Talent department.

Abrams Artists Agency was recently sold to a group that included Robert Attermann and Brian Cho, and entrepreneur-producer Adam Bold.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harry Abrams, who founded the company in 1977, will help guide the new team through the transition. His title will be founder and advisor.