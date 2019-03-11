Jason Michael Snow (Black Monday) is set as a series regular opposite Jane Curtin in United We Fall, ABC’s multicamera family comedy from Making History creator Julius Sharpe, Seth Gordon, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. Written by Sharpe and directed by Mark Cendrowski, United We Fall is a profoundly realistic, multicultural sitcom that shows how, when two people, Bill and Jo, with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible. Snow will play Gary, Bill’s (TBD) super-cool, cosmopolitan, glamorous brother. Snow can currently be seen in Showtime series Black Monday and recently starred opposite Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live. He’s repped by Paradigm and Fourth Wall.

Adrian Martinez (No Activity) has booked a series regular role opposite Cobie Smulders in Stumptown, ABC’s drama pilot from writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios. Written by Richman, Stumptown is inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Martinez will play Tookie. Martinez was a series regular on CBS All Access’ No Activity and NBC’s Blacklist: Redemption. On the film side he was recently seen in I Feel Pretty and will next be seen in Lady and the Tramp. He’s repped by Phoenix Artists.

Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham) has been cast as a series regular in ABC’s pilot The Baker and the Beauty, an hourlong romantic comedy based on the Israeli series, from Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios. Written by Dean Georgaris and to be directed by David Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Veintimilla will play Vanessa. Veintimilla recurs on Gotham, which is wrapping up its fifth and final season. Her other credits include Seven Seconds and The Gifted.

Alexis Fields (Moesha) is set as a series regular opposite Leslie Odom Jr. and Kelly Jenrette in in ABC’s untitled multi-camera family pastors comedy starring and executive produced by Odom, from Kerry Washington, writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory) and ABC Studios. Written by Patterson, the untitled Odom project is inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré & Sarah Roberts. The show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) & Hope (Jenrette) who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children. Fields will play Nikkina. Fields is known for her roles in Moesha and The Secret World Of Alex Mack, among other credits.