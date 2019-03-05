EXCLUSIVE: Aasif Mandvi is set as the co-lead opposite star Katja Herbers and Mike Colter in CBS’ drama pilot Evil, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by the Kings and directed by Robert King, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Bouchard (Herbers), a skeptical clinical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training David Acosta (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor, Ben (Mandvi), as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Mandvi’s Ben is a carpenter who was recruited for David’s (Colter) team early on, Ben has a deep skepticism about all things supernatural. He is a genius at uncovering the organic reasons behind reported “hauntings,” but there may be things outside his understanding that will rattle his belief system.

Michael Emerson co-stars. The Kings executive produce Evil with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Former Daily Show correspondent Mandvi recurs on CBS’ Blue Bloods and just wrapped Sharon Horgan’s series This Way Up With Aisling Bea. His previous TV credits include TV Land’s Younger, Hulu’s Shut Eye, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events as well as HBO’s The Brink, which he co-starred in, co-produced and wrote. On stage, Mandvi recently closed his one man show, Sakina’s Restaurant at Off-Broadway’s Minetta Lane. He is repped by UTA, Sweet 180 Management and Hansen Jacobson.