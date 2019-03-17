Aaron Paul won’t confirm if a Breaking Bad movie is definitely happening, but if it does, he says he will likely be the star.

The actor was asked about a rumored sequel to the Emmy-winning AMC series Friday at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.

“Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” Paul said. “I haven’t heard anything about the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it.”

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” he continued, per Uproxx, adding, “In case you haven’t caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so… it has to star Jesse.”

Bryan Cranston played Walter White, and Paul co-starred as Jesse Pinkman on the hit drama, which ran for five seasons and spawned the successful prequel series, Better Call Saul, on AMC.

Little is known about the Breaking Bad movie, but as Deadline reported last month, it is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator-executive producer Vince Gilligan, who also co-created and executive produces Better Call Saul. He is joined on the project by producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who have worked with Gilligan both on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.