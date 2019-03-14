Aamir Khan, one of India’s biggest movie stars, said Thursday that he would produce and star in a local-language adaptation of Forrest Gump, which won six Oscars in 1995 including Best Picture Oscar, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis.

He unveiled the news during a Mumbai press conference to cut the cake on his 54th birthday (yeah, he’s that big there). The Hindi-language film will be an adaptation titled Laal Singh Chadda, which will be produced by Viacom’s local studio Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Films. Paramount licensed the rights.

Khan said Advait Chandan, his director on 2017’s Secret Superstar, has been tapped to helm the film, which will not be a direct remake; the 1994 film and Winston’s Groom’s novel focused on American historical events, while this will be tied to Indian history. The actor said that shooting would start in October and is eyeing a 2020 release in India.

The Hindi actor is mega-star in his native country and China with credits including PK, Secret Superstar and Dongal, the latter wrestling drama India’s highest-grossing film of all time. His most recent film was last year’s Thugs of Hindostan.