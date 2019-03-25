As the NFL gets ready to celebrate its 100th season, NFL Films premiered the documentary A Lifetime of Sundays at its 2019 Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Regina King, the feature champions the women who have played an integral role in its history, offering an unprecedented look at the history of the NFL through the eyes of four iconic female owners: Virginia McCaskey, Martha Firestone Ford, Norma Hunt and Patricia Rooney. NFL Films released the first official trailer today which you can watch above.

A Lifetime of Sundays profiles four famously private women: the Chicago Bears’ McCaskey, the Detroit Lions’ Ford, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Hunt, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Rooney. They are the matriarchs of four American football families who, for the first time, share the history of the game from a very different perspective. What ties them together is not just their colorful memories, but their incredible passion and love of the game. The film takes viewers inside the personal and professional lives of these women, who have had front row seats as professional football has grown from very humble roots into a celebrated American institution and the country’s most popular sport.

“I was thrilled to contribute to this amazing celebration of women in the NFL,” said King. “I have loved this sport since I was a little girl and I hope this inspires women to seek out leadership positions in the NFL, in sports and in life.”

“The experience of making A Lifetime of Sundays was as inspiring as the women themselves,” said Julie Haddon, Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “We had unprecedented access and hours of firsthand interviews, coupled with anecdotes from players, coaches, family and fans. Our film proudly shines a light on the significant roles these women have played over a lifetime of football as they led teams in an era where women in leadership was not common. We’re excited to share this with audiences and honored to have Regina as our narrator.”

The film is co-executive produced by Julie Haddon, Jane Skinner Goodell, and Emmy Award-winner Bill McCullough. NFL Films is securing a distribution partner for the documentary.