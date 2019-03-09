Fox has renewed its Monday procedural lineup of sophomore dramas 9-1-1 and The Resident. Both have been picked up for a third season and both hail from network’s former studio sibling 20th Century Fox TV, which, as of last week, became part of Disney. Following their launch last midseason, 9-1-1 and The Resident delivered +24% year-over-year growth for Fox Monday this past fall.

9-1-1, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, was a breakout hit when it premiered last season. It quickly emerged as Fox’s highest-rated and most watched TV series. The network’s unscripted phenom The Masked Singer recently took the crown as Fox’s top primetime series but 9-1-1 remains the net’s most watched and highest-rated scripted series. Season-to-date, the drama about first responders has averaged a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and 10.2 million viewers (in most current Nielsen ratings); 15.4 million total multi-platform viewers. It is a Top 10 entertainment program among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 across all broadcast and cable networks.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

The Resident, from Amy Holden Jones and Todd Harthan, has averaged a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating and 7.7 million viewers (most current), 11 million total multi-platform viewers. It ranks among the season’s Top 20 broadcast dramas among Young Adults and Teens and is Fox’s second most watched drama series behind 9-1-1.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world,” Thorn said. “Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances. We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both 9-1-1 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause serve as executive producers.

The Resident is a provocative medical drama, which follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Rob Corn, Phillip Noyce and Oly Obst.