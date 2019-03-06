Veteran film publicists Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura have been promoted from managing directors to co-presidents of Entertainment Marketing at PR powerhouse 42West, the firm said today.

Ciccone, who joined 42West in 2007, heads up the company’s West Coast entertainment marketing team, while Piechura, who has been with the company since its inception in 2004, leads the East Coast team.

“Susan and Tom are without doubt the premiere film publicists in the business and we are delighted to accord them the recognition they so richly deserve,” said 42West co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer. “Their untiring efforts and creative vision have played an integral role in making 42West what it is today. We look forward to working alongside them and benefiting from their leadership for many years to come.”

In their time at 42West, Ciccone and Piechura have between them overseen close to a thousand national film and TV campaigns for agency clients and have worked on Academy and Emmy campaigns.

Ciccone began her career at Rogers and Cowan Public Relations. She also served as Director of Publicity at 20th Century Fox and VP National Publicity at Paramount Pictures. Piechura started off as an editorial associate at Vanity Fair, later becoming Entertainment Editor at Talk magazine. Prior to joining 42West, he was VP Public Relations at Miramax Films.