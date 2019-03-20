Now that one of Hollywood’s great studios , 20th Century Fox, has merged into another named Disney let’s reflect, as a form of final tribute to a proud former stand-alone major, on one of Fox’s great legacies – Its Oscars. Its track record with the Academy is far better than the studio that just swallowed it up.

Since 1937 when the fabled Pico Blvd studio got its first-ever Best Picture nomination for In Old Chicago , a movie that also won Alice Brady only the second Best Supporting Actress Oscar ever given, there have been a remarkable 78 Best Picture nominations overall (by my count) , and 12 wins beginning with the studio’s first Best Picture triumph in 1941 for How Green Was My Valley, a decision that still causes controversy even today since that venerable John Ford classic beat Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, considered now by many to be the greatest movie of all time. That number of Best Picture winners also includes an impressive four from 20th’s specialty division Fox Searchlight which only started in 1995, and managed to win all four Best Pictures (Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years A Slave, Birdman, The Shape Of Water) in a remarkable nine year span between 2008 and 2017, accounting for one third of all the Fox Best Picture champs. There are also two asterisks among the dozen BP winners because both 1995’s Braveheart and 1997’s Titanic were shared with Paramount which had domestic rights while Fox took international, in the case of Titanic as a way to hedge a big financial bet. The other Best Pictures were the landmark film about anti-semitism from 1947,Gentlemen’s Agreement; the splendid and acidly funny All About Eve which in 1950 received a then-record 14 nominations, a distinction it still holds, albeit now joined by Titanic and La La Land; 1965’s The Sound Of Music which represented Fox’s first win in 15 years and pretty much saved the studio after the financial disaster of Cleopatra (a 1963 Best Pic nominee) two years earlier forced them to sell off the back lot which is now known as Century City; and finally the one-two punch of 1970’s Patton and 1971’s The French Connection.

To glance at the list of all those 78 Best Picture nominations is to really look at the history of this storied studio which won recognition on a number of fronts, early on in the 40’s for such socially conscious nominees like The Grapes Of Wrath (1940); The Ox-Bow Incident (1943); Gentlemen’s Agreement (1947); and The Snake Pit (1948). Best Picture contenders in the 50’s reflected 20th’s specialty in bigger , glossier presentations such as the soapy wonders of 1954’s Three Coins In The Fountain; 1955’s Love Is A Many Splendored Thing; and 1957’s Peyton Place, the latter two both eventually turned into TV serials, with Peyton Place becoming TV’s first nighttime soap as it were. Then there were those glorious Rodgers And Hammerstein widescreen musicals , launched by 1956 nominee The King And I. Cinemascope and the widest screens possible were the studios’ mantra all through the 50’s in an effort to combat the emerging threat of television , and those above named nominated films all were examples of why you had to keep going out to the movies.

In the early 60’s however , smaller black and white pictures like Sons And Lovers (1960) and Paul Newman in The Hustler (1961) brought Fox Best Picture nominations by going in a different direction toward intimate human drama, but it wouldn’t last long after another black and white nominee that decade (1964’s Zorba The Greek) as Fox got Best Picture nominations for big musical swings including that ’65 winner The Sound Of Music and two less successful attempts in the genre , Doctor Dolittle (1967), and Hello Dolly! with Barbra Streisand to round out the decade in 1969. Dolly’s famous New York Street is still there as you drive on to the Fox lot , but despite its nine nominations and three crafts wins, it never gained the critical love that warranted the big investment in it. Streisand was great, but the dust-up over bypassing original Broadway star Carol Channing hung over the movie. Both Dolittle and Dolly were big expensive Christmas releases and Fox mounted lavish campaigns to get them major nominations in order to boost the grosses. Fox would later do non-musical versions of the Doctor Dolittle tales with Eddie Murphy that proved just the ticket for family audiences, if not Oscar voters. More admired than Dolly in ’69 was the studio’s other Best Picture nominee that year, Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid which was a giant hit for Paul Newman and Robert Redford, and skirted the thin line between old Hollywood production values and changing tastes in combustible times. An X rated movie, UA’s Midnight Cowboy was the ultimate winner that year signaling a major shift in the industry.

That “change” was never more apparent than in beginning of the 70’s when two very different wartime movies both landed Best Picture nominations for Fox. Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H was an out-of-the-box hit, defying all the rules up until then, an acerbic comedic story of Korean War medics. It led to one of 20th’s biggest TV series hits ever as well. Then there was the film of WWII General Patton , for which George C. Scott won, and famously rejected , the Best Actor Oscar. The movie itself, which had opened way back in February as a reserved seat attraction, went all the way to win seven Oscars and Best Picture. It was remarkable as a character study even more than a typical Hollywood WWII picture, largely due to the emerging Francis Ford Coppola who shared an Oscar for his original screenplay. M*A*S*H took the Adapted Screenplay for once-blacklisted writer Ring Lardner Jr, another sign of changing times for Hollywood. The studio’s dance with the Academy in the 70’s was significant for Fox since it started off the decade with back to back winners (The French Connection won in ’71) and then had great success in producing other nominees gaining three of five Best Picture nominations in both 1977 and 1979, no easy feat not accomplished often.

1977 saw a studio triple play in the Best Picture race with Star Wars, Julia, and The Turning Point, while 1979’s trio of nominees consisted of Norma Rae, Breaking Away, and All That Jazz. Even though none of them won, landing three BP noms in a single year in the era of just five films was impressive. The Star Wars franchise , now ironically a key component of new Fox home Disney’s box office success has thus far landed only one Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and that was in the 20th Century Fox column for the first one which took seven Oscars overall that year, more than any other movie including eventual Best Picture winner Annie Hall.

Big 20th’s Oscar pictures from the 80’s until now had a lot of variety but were notable particularly for the James Cameron box office juggernauts , 1997’s Titanic (tying Ben-Hur and Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King with 11 wins each) , and 2009’s Avatar which both remain at the top of heap as the two highest grossing films of all time, proving , at least for Fox, that dollars and Oscars do match sometimes. Ironically Avatar lost to the lowest grossing winner, The Hurt Locker, directed by Cameron’s ex, Kathryn Bigelow.

It should be noted again that so much of the victory that the Fox lot has had in terms of Academy Awards , certainly in the past quarter century, rests in large part on the creation of their specialty division Fox Searchlight now run by Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula, and sure to provide Disney with more kudos in this area. Since being founded in 1995 they have had an astounding 17 Best Picture Oscar nominations and , as previously noted, 4 wins. It started in 1997 with The Full Monty (a co-production with big Fox) , and has gone all way in the pre-Disney era to 2018’s The Favourite which nabbed a co-leading 10 nominations and won Best Actress for Olivia Colman. The journey for the mother studio has been just as impressive since that first taste of Best Picture love 82 years ago for In Old Chicago, right up to this year’s Bohemian Rhapsody which cashed in four of its five nominations to lead Oscar totals with four wins including Best Actor for Rami Malek. It lost only Best Picture and ended the pre-Disney Oscar legacy on a high note for Fox.

Of course there have been many acting wins for the studio before Malek, and the list is a long one. Jennifer Jones in The Song Of Bernadette was the first for Fox in the 1943 Best Actress race. It wouldn’t be until 1956 however when the studio won a Best Actor Oscar, for Yul Brynner in The King And I , the same year Ingrid Bergman was welcomed back into Hollywood’s good graces after a personal scandal derailed her career, winning for Best Actress in Fox’s Anastasia. That year by the way was the only one in which Fox took both top acting awards until this year when Malek and Olivia Colman (for Searchlight’s Favourite) also won lead Actor and Actress Oscars. Over the years 20th/Searchlight Best Actor/ Actress winners included Joanne Woodward, Maggie Smith, George C. Scott, Gene Hackman, Art Carney, Sally Field, Hilary Swank, Reese Witherspoon, Forest Whitaker, Jeff Bridges, Natalie Portman, Daniel Day Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Frances McDormand.

And there’s one more shining legacy for the late, great 20th Century Fox as a stand- alone studio. Its famous leader Darryl F. Zanuck holds the distinction of being the only person ever to win the Academy’s coveted Irving Thalberg Memorial Award, not once, not twice, but three times in 1937, 1944, and 1950, an accomplishment you can bet will never be duplicated. Added to that his son, Richard D. Zanuck , who also headed the studio for a time, won it in 1990.

As Fox becomes immersed in all things Disney, it is important to remember what an Oscar worthy ride it has all been since 1935. For Disney maybe it will change their luck at the Academy Awards. The mouse house remains the only major studio not to have won Best Picture on its own. Disney’s only claim to Best Picture glory was their relatively brief time owning Miramax when Harvey Weinstein delivered them The English Patient (ironically one time set up at Fox), Shakespeare In Love , and Chicago victories. On its own the closest Disney ever came was in 1964 for Mary Poppins which got 13 nominations and 5 wins , but lost Best Picture to My Fair Lady. They made history this year with a Best Picture nod for Marvel’s Black Panther, the first ever for a comic book superhero film, but despite winning 3 Oscars it lost the big race to Universal’s Green Book. To quote Fox’s Oscar winning song from Norma Rae: “It Goes Like It Goes”.

Here is a complete list of all Fox Best Picture nominees and winners:

1937 In Old Chicago

1938 Alexander’s Ragtime Band

1940 The Grapes Of Wrath

1941 How Green Was My Valley – WINNER

1942 Pied Piper

1943 The Ox Bow Incident

1943 Heaven Can Wait

1943 The Song Of Bernadette

1944 Wilson

1946 The Razor’s Edge

1947 Gentlemen’s Agreement – WINNER

1947 Miracle On 34th Street

1948 The Snake Pit

1949 A Letter To Three Wives

1949 Twelve O’Clock High

1950 All About Eve – WINNER

1951 Decision Before Dawn

1954 Three Coins In The Fountain

1955 Love Is A Many Splendored Thing

1956 The King And I

1957 Peyton Place

1959 The Diary Of Anne Frank

1960 Sons And Lovers

1961 The Hustler

1962 The Longest Day

1963 Cleopatra

1964 Zorba The Greek

1965 The Sound Of Music – WINNER

1966 The Sand Pebbles

1967 Doctor Dolittle

1969 Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

1969 Hello Dolly!

1970 M*A*S*H

1970 Patton – WINNER

1971 The French Connection – WINNER

1974 The Towering Inferno

1977 Star Wars

1977 Julia

1977 The Turning Point

1978 An Unmarried Woman

1979 Norma Rae

1979 Breaking Away

1979 All That Jazz

1982 The Verdict

1985 Prizzi’s Honor

1987 Broadcast News

1988 Working Girl

1995 Braveheart – WINNER (international)

1997 Titanic – WINNER (international)

1998 The Thin Red Line

2001 Moulin Rouge!

2003 Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

2009 Avatar

2012 Lincoln (international)

2012 The Life Of Pi

2013 The Martian

2013 Bridge Of Spies (international)

2015 The Revenant

2016 Hidden Figures

2017 The Post

2018 Bohemian Rhapsody

FOX SEARCHLIGHT

1997 The Full Monty

2004 Sideways

2006 Little Miss Sunshine

2007 Juno

2008 Slumdog Millionaire – WINNER

2010 127 Hours

2010 Black Swan

2011 The Tree Of Life

2011 The Descendants

2012 Beasts Of The Southern Wild

2013 12 Years A Slave – WINNER

2014 The Grand Budapest Hotel

2014 Birdman – WINNER

2015 Brooklyn

2017 Three Billboards Over Ebbing, Missouri

2017 The Shape Of Water – WINNER

2018 The Favourite