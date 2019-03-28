UPDATED, 10:28 AM: The first Demcratic debate of the 2020 presidential race will be held in Miami over two nights on June 26-27, NBC News said today. No venue was announced. See details of the Dem debate schedule below.

PREVIOUSLY, February 14: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo will host the first debate of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in June, the Democratic National Committee said today. CNN is set for the second one in July. Read an internal memo to staff from NBC News president Andy Lack below.

Both debates will be held over two consecutive nights, given the growing size of the Dem field. No hard date, city or venue for either was announced.

They will be the first of 12 debates that the DNC announced in December. Six will be held this year and six more in 2020. Participation on a particular night will be determined by a public random selection rather than being based on standing in the polls.

“We’ve spent months working with media partners to provide this unprecedented opportunity for candidates and voters to get to know each other,” DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “Because campaigns are won on the strength of their grassroots, we’ve also updated the threshold, giving all types of candidates the opportunity to reach the debate stage and giving small-dollar donors a bigger voice in the primary than ever before.

To qualify, a candidate will need to have at least 1% support in three qualifying polls or provide evidence of at least $65,000 individual donations from a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states. NBC News added that if more than 20 candidates reach one of those two qualifications, the top 20 will be selected by using a separate method that rewards contenders for meeting both thresholds, followed by highest polling averages and then the most unique donors.

Following the two summer debates, the next ones will be held in September, October, November and December this year. The final debate is set for April 2020, about two months before the Democratic National Convention.

Here is Lack’s memo obtained by Deadline: