The upstart 101 Studios has hired Michele Newman to be Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, Laurent Ouaknine to head U.S. Distribution, and Ennis Hensley to head International Sales & Distribution.

“Michele, Laurent and Ennis bring with them a wealth of experience that will help 101 Studios become the home to talent who are looking for high-quality collaboration and innovative teamwork,“ said 101 Studios CEO David Glasser and COO David Hutkin.

101 Studios

Newman, who served exec roles at New Line and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment before a career as a commercial banker and Wall Street analyst, will oversee financing, strategic planning, business development and operations. Ouaknine, the former distribution president at The Weinstein Company, will be tasked with overseeing all facets of domestic theatrical rollout for the studio’s films. Hensley, who served as president of International Sales and Distribution at TWC, will oversee international distribution in addition to managing the studio’s rapidly growing number of international relationships.

The latter two have a long relationship with Glasser and Hutkin from TWC, on films that included The Artist, The King’s Speech, Django Unchained, Silver Linings Playbook, Lion, Wind River and Inglourious Basterds.

101 Studios launched with $300 million-plus in funding commitments for film and television projects that included a $28.5 million television deal with Viacom for the first and second seasons of Yellowstone, the Taylor Sheridan modern-day Western drama starring Kevin Costner. The hit show just wrapped Season 2. It was the second highest-rated drama on cable in its first year, airing on the Paramount Network.