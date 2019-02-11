Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones is set to direct Woman Up, her single camera comedy which recently received a pilot order at ABC. The project hails from Lister-Jones, Single Parents co-creator Liz Meriwether, Jason Winer and Single Parents producer 20th Century Fox TV where Lister-Jones, Meriwether and Winer are under overall deals.

Written by Lister-Jones, Woman Up is about two former teen moms who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

Lister-Jones executive produces via her Ms. Lister Films banner with Meriwether and Winer and Jon Radler via Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company.

Lister-Jones wrote/executive produced/starred in the Fox Searchlight feature, Lola Versus. She also co-wrote, produced and starred in the indie comedy, Breaking Upwards and she wrote/directed the independent feature Band Aid which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Lister-Jones stars opposite Colin Hanks in Life in Pieces, set to return for Season 4 on CBS. Her other credits include HBO film Confirmation opposite Kerry Washington.