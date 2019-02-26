’s new original animated comedy Human Discoveries has set Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick as its stars. The forthcoming series, which will debut later this year, comes from Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee with ShadowMachine founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley (BoJack Horseman, Final Space, Pinocchio) and Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild co-producing.

Human Discoveries features a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. Of course, they’re the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, much more importantly, we’ll watch as they stumble onto humanity’s best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy.

Efron and Kendrick have some experience in the animated voice-acting world. Efron lent his voice to Univeral’s animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax while Kendrick voiced Princess Poppy in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls franchise.

Joining Efron and Kendrick are a strong roster of comedic actors Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Valley of the Boom), Jillian Bell (Rough Night, 22 Jump Street), Paul Scheer (The League, Fresh Off the Boat), and Friends and The Comeback icon Lisa Kudrow. Efron and Kendrick will also serve as executive producers alongside Bruno, Lee, Campodonico, Bulkley, Kirk J. Rudell, Jason Barrett and Mike Simkin.