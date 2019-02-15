EXCLUSIVE: Toho, Paramount and Bad Robot have set Marc Webb to direct will direct Your Name, a reimagined version of the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama film that became a classic in Japan. Webb followed (500) Days Of Summer with the blockbuster reboot The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Eric Heisserer is set to write the retelling.

Paramount and Bad Robot acquired the remake rights from Toho, its partner on the new film. Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce along with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original, and Lindsey Weber, who will be executive producer, and joins Academy Award nominated screenwriter Toho. will handle distribution of the film in Japan with Paramount releasing in all other territories.

In this reimagined version, a young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds.

Said Kawamura: “Marc was our first choice to direct this refashioned interpretation of the film from the moment we explored creating an American version. As we saw in 500 Days Of Summer, Marc has a tremendous talent for telling great love stories and in the same way moviegoers were captivated by the original film, we are certain Marc will engage fans of the original and an entirely new audience for these characters’ beautiful journey. With J.J. Abrams producing, Eric Heisserer writing and Marc directing, this project officially has the team we dreamed about.”

Up next for Bad Robot is the highly anticipated third and final installment of the Star Wars trilogy; Star Wars IX, slated for 2019.

