CBS has renewed its soon-to-be No.1 comedy series Young Sheldon for two additional seasons, beginning with the 2019-2020 broadcast season. With the pickup, the network has secured both of Chuck Lorre’s current comedy series slated to go beyond this season for 2 more years, after a similar 2-season pickup for veteran Mom earlier this month.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff is television’s No. 2 most-watched comedy, behind only its lead-in and precursor, Big Bang, averaging over 14.5 million viewers each week. And with Big Bang ending its run in May after 12 seasons, Young Sheldon had been tipped to possibly succeed it on the schedule next season.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said today in making the renewal announcement.

Added Thom Sherman, Senior EVP of Programming, “The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons.”

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on Big Bang. It features Big Bang‘s Sheldon Cooper (Armitage), at age 10, living with his family in east Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan co-star.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.