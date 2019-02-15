EXCLUSIVE: With Gotham nearing the end of its five-season run, Robin Lord Taylor has booked his followup series gig – a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s You.

The actor, who has played power hungry Oswald Cobblepot on Fox’s Batman prequel since the pilot episode, will play Will on You. Will deals with unsavory sorts as part of his job, but is himself a thoughtful, personable, and highly intelligent guy who marches to the beat of his own drummer. That is, until he gets trapped in a bad situation.

You, which also hails from Gotham producer Warner Bros., follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the internet to stalk her.

The show’s second season is loosely based on the author’s second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and will be released by the streaming service under the Netflix originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo serve as executive producers.

Before saying goodbye to Bruno Heller’s Gotham, Taylor’s Cobblepot will fully transform into Batman villain The Penguin during a season five time jump, the actor confirmed during a recent visit to The Wendy Williams Show. He will don a fat suit that will give him a “monstrous look” and a “hunchback,” he explained.

Taylor’s other upcoming projects include The Long Home opposite James Franco, John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, and Carlos Puga’s Full-Dress. Previous credits include Accepted and The Walking Dead. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled.