Adwin Brown (Heathers) is set for a recurring role opposite Victoria Pedretti on the upcoming second season of the breakout hit psychological thriller You on Netflix. Brown will play Calvin. A true West Coaster who’s a mix of both meditation and stress, Calvin manages a high-end grocery store, and although he feels his life is more together than most, working at an unconventional store for some unconventional bosses tests him. Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, You launched as a Lifetime series with Netflix as SVOD/international partner. Starting with Season 2, You will be a Netflix original. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Brown played Seth on Paramount Network’s Heathers reboot. His other TV credits include The Fosters, Adam Ruins Everything, Scorpion, The Middle and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s repped by DDO Artists Agency and Stagecoach Entertainment.

Cassandra Scerbo (Sharknado franchise) has booked a recurring role on ABC’s Grand Hotel, executive produced by Longoria and produced by ABC Studios. Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Scerbo will play Vanessa, a professional football cheerleader vacationing at the hotel who decides to extend her stay after making a connection with one very lucky member of the staff. Scerbo’s credits include the role of Nova in the Sharknado franchise, as well as a lead role on Make It or Break It, Baby Daddy, Bring It On: In It To Win It and Bering Sea Beast. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Zero Gravity Management, and Myman Greenspan.