Ambyr Childers, who recurred in the first season of You, has been promoted to series regular opposite Victoria Pedretti on the upcoming second season of the breakout hit psychological thriller on Netflix.

Childers plays Candace, Joe’s ex-girlfriend. It really did not end well. He thought she was dead. Turns out, not so much. She’s alive, and feeling less than forgiving. She appeared in four episodes in Season 1.

Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, You launched as a Lifetime series with Netflix as SVOD/international partner. Starting with Season 2, You will be a Netflix original. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers.

Childers’ previous credits include Showtime’s Ray Donovan Aquarius opposite David Duchovny, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams. Her other film work includes the indie feature, We Are What We Are, Ruben Fleischer’s Gangster Squad opposite Sean Penn, Josh Brolin and Emma Stone; and 2015’s Vice opposite Thomas Jane and Bruce Willis. She’s repped by Luber Roklin, Buchwald and Dave Feldman.