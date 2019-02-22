One of Syfy’s series with most devoted following, Wynonna Earp, appears to be in danger despite the July announcement at Comic-Con that it has been renewed by the NBCU cable network for a fourth season.

The series’ fandom was whipped into a frenzy over the last 24-hours after Melanie Scrofano, who plays the title role, replied to a fan question on Twitter that the show was not filming at the moment and they had not been a reason why, indicating that Wynonna Earp should’ve been in production.

Meanwhile, in a since-deleted tweet from Wynonna Earp exec producer/showrunner Emily Andras, sited by comicbook.com, she asked fans if they were ready to fight for the show before tweeting, “don’t f–k with my family.”

As a result, Wynonna Earp started trending worldwide with the battle cry #FightForWynonna.

The attention initially focused on Syfy, which was quick to express its full support for the series.

“Syfy ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series. This has not changed,” the network said in a statement, declining further comment.

For Syfy, Wynonna Earp is an acquired series and the network has no control over it. The drama comes from IDW Entertainment, which also has sold it to a number of other networks, including Space in Canada, in addition to an SVOD deal with Netflix.

I hear IDW Entertainment has indicated that it is experiencing financial difficulties, running a deficit, and cannot proceed with production on a fourth season at this time.

Syfy has been very high on the series, which recently won a People’s Choice Awards, and, as spotted in IDW financial statements, I hear the network had quietly renewed the show not just for one but two more seasons — 4 and 5 — and IDW is contractually obligated to deliver them. Reps for IDW have not responded to Deadline’s request for comment.

I hear Syfy has reached out to IDW to offer assistance. The situation appears pretty dire right now to a point that the network has reportedly asked the producers whether, if they cannot deliver more episodes, they could at least make a wrap-up movie or any sort of final chapter to give fans closure.

We will continue to monitor the situation as fans have taken up to social media to rally their support for the show.

Adapted from the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, the series follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter (Scrofano) as she battles demons and other supernatural beings and uses her unique abilities and a dysfunctional posse of allies to bring the paranormal to justice.

In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna (Scrofano) will lead her team of outmatched outsiders to face monsters, revenants, and their biggest fears as they fight to take down Bulshar before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

Andras developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Since premiering in 2016, the show has amassed a devoted LGBTQ following for its positive and inclusive representation.

Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.