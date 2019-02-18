The 71st annual Writers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Deadline will be liveblogging the action here and updating the winners here as they are announced.

ALong with the hardware being handed out for best screenwriting of 2018, the big topic is the WGA’s ongoing tussle with the Association of Talents Agents. We’ll keep you posted on any mention of that tonight.

WGA

Up for the marquee Original Screenplay award are Green Book, Roma and Vice –– all of which also are vying for the Oscar next week — along with Eighth Grade and A Quiet Place. (The Academy’s list also includes The Favourite and First Reformed.) Whangling for the also-prestigious Adapted Screenplay trophy are BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star is Born and Black Panther. All of those except Black Panther also are up for the Oscar, with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs rounding out the Academy’s nominees.

There were a few rules tweaks on the TV side this year. You can read about them here.

Deadline’s Dade Hayes is reporting from the New York ceremony tonight, and Antonia Blyth and Matt Grobar are on the scene in Los Angeles. Erik Pedersen is at the editors desk. Thanks for following our live blog, and be sure to play along at home by posting in the comments below.

