The 71st annual Writers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Deadline will be liveblogging the action here and updating the winners here as they are announced.

Related
Writers Guild Awards 2019 Winners List - Updating Live

ALong with the hardware being handed out for best screenwriting of 2018, the big topic is the WGA’s ongoing tussle with the Association of Talents Agents. We’ll keep you posted on any mention of that tonight.

WGA
WGA

Up for the marquee Original Screenplay award are Green Book, Roma and Vice –– all of which also are vying for the Oscar next week — along with Eighth Grade and A Quiet Place. (The Academy’s list also includes The Favourite and First Reformed.) Whangling for the also-prestigious Adapted Screenplay trophy are BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star is Born and Black Panther. All of those except Black Panther also are up for the Oscar, with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs rounding out the Academy’s nominees.

There were a few rules tweaks on the TV side this year. You can read about them here.

Deadline’s Dade Hayes is reporting from the New York ceremony tonight, and Antonia Blyth and Matt Grobar are on the scene in Los Angeles. Erik Pedersen is at the editors desk. Thanks for following our live blog, and be sure to play along at home by posting in the comments below.

Here’s how we are seeing the action tonight.

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:08 pm

“Adam McKay made Stepbrothers and Vice. What’s the through line?”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:08 pm

Really roasting Cooper so far. “There could be 100 remakes of A Star Is Born in the room, and Bradley will still think he’s the only person who’s thought about it.”

Erik Pedersen February 17, 20195:07 pm

WGAE is honoring Tom Fontana with Ian McLellan Hunter Award tonight.

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:07 pm

Peretti: “Bradley [Cooper], if you win, there’s no way I’m not collapsing on the stairs like, ‘Did he win???'”

Erik Pedersen February 17, 20195:07 pm

Among tonight’s honorees on the WGA West side are Vice‘s Adam McKay (Paul Selvin Award) and the veteran team of Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel (Laurel Award).

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:06 pm

Peretti: “It’s kind of weird that the lead isn’t Jewish. Was Natalie Portman not available? No, of course she wasn’t. But it was so brave to set a comedy in an era when comedy wasn’t funny.”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:06 pm

“Everyone loves ‘Marvelous Mrs. Weasel.'”

Erik Pedersen February 17, 20195:05 pm

Can we get a count of how many writers in attendance brought their agents as their plus-one?

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:05 pm

“I truly believe at a time when our world is deeply fractured our writers have a grave responsibility to give ourselves awards.”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:05 pm

“I’m not supposed to talk about the agent thing but logistical question, am I supposed to fire all my agents?”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:04 pm

“How many of you went to Harvard? Get up!” Weird energy in the room so far tonight 

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:04 pm

Peretti: “Sorry in advance if my jokes aren’t hitting. I couldn’t afford union so I hired a couple of guys under the table…” Groaner 

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:03 pm
“God I’ve been going to so many Hollywood parties. It’s refreshing just to look out and remember what regular people look like.”
matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:03 pm

“This is a great warm-up for an even bigger award show I’m hosting next week, the Line Producer Extravaganza”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:03 pm

Peretti: “Ok guys, lunch is here! Lunch is here! Just trying to get every writer’s attention”

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:02 pm

Here our host comes – it’s Chelsea Peretti of Brooklyn Nine Nine

Erik Pedersen February 17, 20195:02 pm

The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr. is hosting the festivities from the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran Chelsea Pereti emceeing from the Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:02 pm

And here we go! Show is up….Morgan Freeman voice double intro’ing us?

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:01 pm

Unmemorable quotes from classic films: “Have you seen my glasses?” – Midnight Cowboy

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:01 pm

1 minute till showtime!

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:00 pm

We begin with a retro game of “fun facts” and organ music you might get at a Dodger game

Erik Pedersen February 17, 20195:00 pm

Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 71st annual Writers Guild Awards.

matthewgrobar February 17, 20195:00 pm

Antonia and I are here on the ground in LA, and the show starts…right now.