EXCLUSIVE: Wrecked co-star Will Greenberg has been cast as one of the leads opposite Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp in NBC’s church choir comedy pilot (fka All Together Now) starring and executive produced by Whitford, from Lesley Wake Webster, Jason Winer and 20th Century Fox TV.

Photo by Vince Valitutti/ Tbs /Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Greenberg plays Todd Hinkle on TBS’ Wrecked, whose third season ended its run in early October. According to TBS, no final decision has been made on the castaway comedy, though I hear the network did not pick up the options on the cast which have expired.

All actors are now free and clear to take new series jobs, which Greenberg has done with the NBC pilot, and I hear everyone is proceeding as if Wrecked has been canceled. I hear TBS brass are still mulling ways to do another season but it would be harder and harder to put the team back together as time goes by.

Written by Webster and directed by Winer, the NBC comedy is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

Camp plays Ginny, a waitress and divorced mother. Ginny plays the piano for the church and is the de facto director of the choir. Greenberg will play Wayne, Ginny’s (Camp) ex-husband

Webster and Whitford executive produce alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company.

The comedy is expected to incorporate musical numbers, with Adam Anders, who served as executive music producer on 20th TV’s music-driven dramedy Glee, also on board as executive producer.

Greenberg is repped by UTA and Mosaic.