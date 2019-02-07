Despite huge exposure following the Super Bowl,The World’s Best (1.0, 5.555M) stumbled out of the gate on its regular night.

World’s Best did not make the same league as recent debuts of new The Masked Singer on Fox and The Titan Games on NBC.

CBS’s James Corden-hosted talent competition series also took a tumble compared to Survivor’s Wednesday opener last September.

In its super-cushy launch after last Sunday’s Super Bowl, The World’s Best had bagged a 7.0 demo rating and 22.2 million viewers at 10:30 PM ET.

On Wednesday night, after The World’s Best, CBS’s Criminal Minds season finale (0.8, 4.730M) stayed steady relative to previous week, finishing No. 2 in its 10 PM timeslot in both metrics.

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer (2.2, 7.060M) topped Wednesday night in the demo, while matching its lowest rating to date in that metric just one week after clocking its best stat since launch when polar vortex kept viewers at home. It’s lead-in: 24 Hours To Hell And Back (1.1, 3.805M).

NBC’s Windy City series – Chicago Med (1.4, 9.326M), Chicago Fire (1.3, 8.783M) and Chicago PD (1.2, 7.377M) were the night’s No. 1,2,and 3 programs of the night in total viewers, trailing only Fox’s secret-celebrity singing series in the 18-49 age bracket. In addition to bagging the night’s top spot, Med landed a season high in the demo, while Fire and PD ticked up 1/10th.

ABC sat tight on the night with repeats of The Goldbergs (0.8, 3.600M), Schooled (0.7, 2.758M), Modern Family (0.7, 2.620M), Single Parents (0.4, 1.793M) and Match Game (0.4, 2.020M).

CW’s Riverdale (0.3, 994K) hit its demo season low, still outperforming All American (0.2, 591K).

Fox (1.6, 5.432M) took the night in the demo, while NBC (1.3, 8.495M) topped total viewers. CBS (1.0, 5.280M) came in third, followed by ABC (0.6, 2.469M) and CW (0.3, 793K).