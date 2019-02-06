The sequel to the half-billion-plus grossing 2013 zombie pic is off again. Due to budget issues, the David Fincher-directed, Plan B produced sequel to World War Z is not moving forward. Cameras were to roll this summer in Atlanta. It’s unclear at this point in time whether it will go back into development or be shelved indefinitely.

The sequel has been through different hands; J.A. Bayona at one point kicked the tires of the sequel in late 2013.

The first movie based on the Max Brooks had budget complications, skyrocketing to $220M with Damon Lindelof coming in for rewrites during production on that Marc Forster-directed pic. With combined marketing and production costs of $430M, World War Z barely broke even.