Woody Allen is lining up a new film project in Spain with his Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight In Paris producer Mediapro.

Details have not been released on the nature of the project but Spanish paper El Pais, citing sources at Mediapro, reports that scouting has been taking place in the Basque city of San Sebastián.

News of the project comes two weeks after Allen launched legal action against Amazon claiming the online titan broke a lucrative four-film deal it had signed with the filmmaker in 2017. After Amazon and Allen collaborated on TV series Crisis In Six Scenes and movie Wonder Wheel, the company has shelved Allen’s latest film A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothee Chalomet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law.

Allen remains plagued by controversy relating to accusations of abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. A number of his collaborators, including Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig and Colin Firth, have publicly distanced themselves from the director. Others have defended him, with Javier Bardem protesting the “public lynching that he’s been receiving.”

In a statement sent to The New York Times, Spanish giant Mediapro said, “We have a 10-year relationship with Mr Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work.” We have reached out to Mediapro for comment.