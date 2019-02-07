Amidst continuing controversy over alleged sexual misconduct, turns out Woody Allen isn’t turning the other cheek to the end of his multi-million dollar and multi-picture deal with Amazon.

The Oscar winner today hit the studio division of the Jeff Bezos founded company with a $68 million dollar lawsuit over the cancelation of the four-film agreement and Amazon Studios killing distribution of his long completed A Rainy Day in New York movie.

“In June 2018, however, Amazon backed out of the deals, purporting to terminate

them without any legal basis for doing so, while knowing that its actions would cause substantial damage to Mr. Allen, Gravier, investors and the artists and crew involved in making the films, the breach of contract complaint filed by lawyers for Allen and his Gravier Productions on Thursday in federal court state

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well-known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen—and in any event, it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” the 28-page trial seek filing adds.

“After it had obtained the benefit of its association with Mr. Allen, Amazon egregiously rejected its obligations and attempted to terminate the deals unilaterally with absolutely no legal basis,” Allen’s attorney John Quinn said this morning in a statement after the suit was dropped into the court docket. “This behavior cannot go unchallenged and that is why we have brought this suit, the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyer noted. “As a matter of law, the facts here could not be clearer. Amazon has no defense and there is no doubt that Mr. Allen and his production company will prevail in this matter.”

Amazon Studios did not respond to request for comment on the lawsuit.

