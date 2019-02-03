Original IP in the animation space can be daunting, but Paramount has pulled it off before with the Oscar-winning hit Rango. Wonder Park, from Nickelodeon Movies, puts you in the front seat of the roller coaster car and other thrilling rides as we experience them via the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June who has an ambitious design for her own amusement park. The pic is written by duo Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec whose credits include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and the Michael Bay produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell are the voices here and the pic opens on March 15. Like Universal, which dropped their Big Game spot for Hobbs & Shaw on Friday, Paramount is releasing Wonder Park early today before its pre-game air-time.