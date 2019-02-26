New Girl alum Mary Elizabeth Ellis and sketch comic Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) have been set as the leads in Women Up, ABC’s comedy pilot from Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones.

The project hails from Lister-Jones, who is writing, directing and executive producing the pilot via her Ms. Lister Films banner; Single Parents co-creator Liz Meriwether and Jason Winer along with Jon Radler via Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company; and producer 20th Century Fox TV, where Lister-Jones, Meriwether and Winer are under overall deals. ABC Studios is also a producer.

Ellis will play Liz and Newsome is Phoebe in the single-camera series as two former teen moms who worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

Kym Whitley has also been cast as Phoebe’s mom Edna, Gabrielle Elyse will play Phoebe’s daughter Angela, and Abby Quinn will play Liz’s daughter Grace.

Ellis, whose credits include Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is repped by UTA and Haven Entertainment. Newsome, recently seen in TV Land’s Nobodies and IFC’s Brockmire, is repped by CAA, Artists First and attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson.

Whitley is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and attorney Darrell D. Miller. Elyse is repped by AEFH Talent and Make Good Content, while Quinn is with CAA, Rebecca Kitt & Associates and attorney Emily Downs.