Universal’s feature adaptation of the Broadway smash Wicked will open on Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, the studio announced this morning.

Originally the musical was dated for Dec. 20, 2019, however, Tom Hooper’s Cats took over that date, and Wicked changed up its production schedule.

Stephen Daldry directs and Marc Platt (Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies) produces. Wicked is based on the three-time Tony Award-winning musical, adapted from Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel by book writer Winnie Holzman with music by Godspell and Pippin maestro Stephen Schwartz. They are all working on the screenplay adaptation. Wicked tells the story of the witches of Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

During the Christmas Day five-day weekend, Wicked will vs. Avatar 3 opening on Dec. 17, and the untitled Disney live-action pic, and an untitled Warner Bros. animated feature. The untitled DreamWorks Animation pic originally scheduled for that weekend will be dated again at some point in the future.