EXCLUSIVE: Veep‘s Reid Scott has joined the cast of CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018 — each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Scott will play Eli. Seen in 2018, Eli is Jewish, good-natured and smart enough to know that his sense of humor is the sexiest thing about him. He is a stay-at-home writer, married to Taylor, whom he finds alluring and exciting, constantly impressed by her fearlessness. He’s happy with their unconventional marriage, pleased that both have the liberty to sleep with other people as long as they don’t bring their playmates home. However, all that is about to change when Eli allows Taylor to let her lesbian lover crash with them for the weekend.

Cherry will executive produce with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Imagine will co-produce with CBS Television Studios.

Scott, known for his role as Dan Egan on Veep, most recently starred in features Venom, Sundance pic Late Night and the soon-to-wrap Screen Gems thriller Black and Blue. Scott is repped by Impression Entertainment, Gersh and Stone Genow.