Whiskey Cavalier won’t officially premiere until February 27, but the new ABC spy series starring Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley got a decent unofficial start last night after the Oscars.

Airing at 11:57 PM ET, the dramedy from executive producers David Hemingson, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Peter Atencio snared 4.7 million viewers. Among adults 18-49, Whiskey Cavalier, repeatedly hyped and promoted during Sunday’s Oscar telecast, delivered a 0.8 rating.

As part of the overall strategy to re-attract women viewers to the network home of Foley’s former show Scandal, the first drama to air post-Academy Awards this century saw a double-digit uptick compared to 2018, when ABC aired a preview of now canceled The Alec Baldwin Show after the Oscars.

With featured guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon, the March 4, 2018 bow of Alec Baldwin had 3.65 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Granted, a sit-down talk show costs a fraction of a spy show with top-tier small screen talent and international settings. But a 14% rise is a 14% rise no matter how you cut it.

If you didn’t stay up late and see Whiskey Cavalier, which co-stars Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das, check out my review here to see if the return of The Walking Dead star to TV is for you. Or, you could tune in at 10 PM Wednesday for the series’ proper premiere.

And who knows, depending on how the host/no-host thing goes for the Oscars, maybe ABC will bring back its previously long-running Jimmy Kimmel aftershow.