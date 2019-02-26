FX’s forthcoming horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows is descending upon Austin to bring its vampiric charm to SXSW. The series based on the cult 2014 mockumentary by the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi will make its world premiere at South by Southwest March 8. In addition to making its bloody debut, there will be What We Do in the Shadows-themed pop-up library structures around the city with books in the genre, as well as other titles that reflect dark and macabre elements of the new series.

There will be three library boxes in Austin from March 9-12 during the fest at El Naranjo (85 Rainey Street), Bat Bar (218 E 6th Street) and Iron Works BBQ (100 Red River Street). From dusk until midnight, fans can visit the vampire libraries to select a free book of their choosing. They will also be given specialized bookmarks that promote the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win cash prizes

Set in Staten Island, What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. The series was created for television by Clement. He also serves as Executive Produced alongside Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. The horror comedy stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres March 27 at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.