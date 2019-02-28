WGN America’s Pure will return for Season 2 on Tuesday, May 28. The cable network unveiled the date as well as key art and a teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the Mennonite drug drama, and said that Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) will join the cast as a recurring guest star.

Season 2 of the series will pick up with Anna Funk (Alex Paxton-Beesley) going it alone after Noah (Ryan Robbins) disappeared for a year. In an attempt to shield her children from the family’s involvement with the drug cartel, Anna finds herself in the very center of the drug ring she and Noah attempted to take down.

Pure is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC.

The series is created by Michael Amo (The Listener), with Amo and director Ken Girotti (Orphan Black, Vikings) serving as executive producers for the second season, along with Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod (Call Me Fitz, Haven). Cineflix Rights has exclusive worldwide distribution rights for the series.

Check out the teaser above.