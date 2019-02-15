A new WGA contract with CBS News has been overwhelmingly ratified by some 340 news writers, producers, desk associates and graphic artists working at the network’s news operations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The pact provides for 2% pay hikes in minimums for each year of the three-year contract, and a 1.5% increase in employer contributions to the guild’s health fund.

“Guild-represented employees bring a tremendous amount of value to CBS News’ programs,” said Lowell Peterson, Executive Director of the Writers Guild of America, East. “The new agreement acknowledges that Writers Guild members have assumed more and more duties and play an integral role in getting the news on air and online.”

Other highlights of the contract include:

· The creation of formal meetings with relevant company executives to discuss diversity in the workplace.

· A recommitment to a workplace where employees can do their best work free from sexual harassment and from a hostile work environment.

· An accelerated schedule on which temporary employees earn paid compensatory days off – from three years to two years.

· An increase in producer fees and acting editor fees.

· Protections for temporary promo writers in Los Angeles.