Wendy Williams said she’ll return to her syndicated daytime talk show March 14 after an extended break as she recovered from a fractured shoulder.

Distributor and producer Debmar-Mercury issued a statement on Williams’ return:

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.

We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.

And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.”

Williams also thanked Debmar-Mercury and her staff. “Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.”

The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of February 25 and return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4.

At the time of her leave, a Williams family statement said in addition to her fractured shoulder, Williams also was experiencing complications regarding her Graves’ disease, and was

“taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Williams’ health has prompted concern in the past. Last year, her The Wendy Williams Show went on a three-week hiatus for Williams to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Graves disease. She also had fainted on-air during her show’s Halloween episode October 31. Williams said she became dehydrated and overheated because of the heavy Halloween costume she was wearing. In December, Williams issued an apology on Instagram after fans expressed concern that she appeared to be slurring her words on-air. Williams said she had suffered “a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell,” and the slurring could be attributed to medication she had taken for the pain.

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its 10th season. The show airs on Fox owned-and-operated stations and is syndicated nationwide by Debmar-Mercury.