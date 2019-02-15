Hot in Cleveland and Just Shoot Me alumna Wendie Malick has been cast in a main role in Richard Lovely, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot, from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan and 20th Century Fox TV. In addition, Alex Hardcastle (Grace and Frankie) has signed on to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Finnegan, Richard Lovely, which has an About a Boy vibe to it, is about Richard Lovely, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, Mr. Mouse. He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Alex Hardcastle via Twitter

Malick will play Richard’s mother, Alana. Alana loves her son very much but perhaps will always love herself a little bit more. Okay, a lot more.

Malick, who starred as Victoria Chase on Hot in Cleveland, recently recurred on American Housewife, The Ranch and This Is Us, among other credits. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Marcia Hurwitz.

Hardcastle’s recent directing credits include Grace and Frankie, on which he worked with Finnegan, The Good Cop, American Woman, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and most recently You’re The Worst. He’s repped by CAA.