EXCLUSIVE: Competitive creative dog grooming is a thing and it is fascinating. In Rebecca Stern’s documentary Well Groomed we are taken on a journey of cutting, coloring and the creativity behind this world — but this is not just a trim and basic coloring. It is wild, vibrant and a documentary that is perfect for SXSW.

In the trailer above we see exactly how crazy creative these groomers are with their dogs. Well Groomed captures the hearts, minds and imaginations of the artists involved. Follow the docu follows champion groomers and their dogs through a year in the life on the technicolor competition circuit, playfully exploring their creative process. From South Carolina to California, New York to Arkansas, these women are revolutionizing the age old question – what is art?

As Stern’s feature documentary directorial debut, she captures an up-close and revealing look at pets, families, friendships and the glory of dog grooming through a bright spectrum of color. You would think this is a Christopher Guest movie a la Best In Show, but it is the real deal and is quite riveting.

Well Groomed will make its world premiere on March 10. The South by Southwest Film Festival takes place from March 8-17.