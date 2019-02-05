EXCLUSIVE: Women’s advocacy organization WeForShe has selected 20 unproduced female-written television scripts, plus an additional five “scripts to watch” for its fifth annual WriteHer List.
The scripts were selected from a record 500-plus nominations and evaluated based on criteria including diversity of cast, the number and quality of female roles, and the Bechdel Test — a measure of female representation in fiction. A group of network and studio execs, showrunners, producers and directors curated the list from hundreds of nominations.
The scripts include Almost Olympian by Emma Jay, La Coyote by Rebecca Feldman, Vesta by Jenny Deiker Restivo and Thorns by Caroline Levich & Michelle Badillo.
The WriteHer List, introduced in 2015, is one of the tools created by WeForShe for use by the entertainment industry’s content creators and decision-makers to help increase the number of women working in entertainment.
“We are thrilled to see how the engagement has grown with the community year over year,” said WeForShe co-founder Claudia Maittlen-Harris. “We are also proud to see our former honorees joining the ranks of so many incredible tv shows, such as This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why, The Passage, Abby’s and others.”
Here is the 2019 WriteHer List: (Alphabetical by Script Name)
1-900-Bitchin by Yael Galena
Almost Olympian by Emma Jay
BBBW by Tiffany Ezuma
Birdie by Simran Baidwan
Blissfield by Marguerite MacIntyre
Casualties by Van B Nguyen
Disrupted by Arielle Diaz
La Coyote by Rebecca Feldman
Outta Florida By Lavetta Cannon
Pasadena by Eve Crusto
Rejig by Nneka Samuel
Safe Space by Julie Mandel-Folly
She Said… by Kimberly Rose-Wolter
The Apology Tour by Deanna Shumaker
The Book Of Ruth by Gillian Horvath
The New Kings Of West Hollywood by Emma Dudley
Thorns by Caroline Levich & Michelle Badillo
Vesta by Jenny Deiker Restivo
Winterovers by Nilanjana Bose-Ciupinska & Jakub Ciupinski
Woman Of Mystery by Tess Rafferty
Ones to Watch (Alphabetical by Script Name)
A Matter Of Principle by Meg Jackson
Damned by Karolyn Carnie
Perfect by Spindrift Beck
Plot by Megan Gray
The Canterbury Tales by Nicole Avenia