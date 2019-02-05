EXCLUSIVE: Women’s advocacy organization WeForShe has selected 20 unproduced female-written television scripts, plus an additional five “scripts to watch” for its fifth annual WriteHer List.

The scripts were selected from a record 500-plus nominations and evaluated based on criteria including diversity of cast, the number and quality of female roles, and the Bechdel Test — a measure of female representation in fiction. A group of network and studio execs, showrunners, producers and directors curated the list from hundreds of nominations.

The scripts include Almost Olympian by Emma Jay, La Coyote by Rebecca Feldman, Vesta by Jenny Deiker Restivo and Thorns by Caroline Levich & Michelle Badillo.

The WriteHer List, introduced in 2015, is one of the tools created by WeForShe for use by the entertainment industry’s content creators and decision-makers to help increase the number of women working in entertainment.

“We are thrilled to see how the engagement has grown with the community year over year,” said WeForShe co-founder Claudia Maittlen-Harris. “We are also proud to see our former honorees joining the ranks of so many incredible tv shows, such as This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why, The Passage, Abby’s and others.”

Here is the 2019 WriteHer List: (Alphabetical by Script Name)

1-900-Bitchin by Yael Galena

Almost Olympian by Emma Jay

BBBW by Tiffany Ezuma

Birdie by Simran Baidwan

Blissfield by Marguerite MacIntyre

Casualties by Van B Nguyen

Disrupted by Arielle Diaz

La Coyote by Rebecca Feldman

Outta Florida By Lavetta Cannon

Pasadena by Eve Crusto

Rejig by Nneka Samuel

Safe Space by Julie Mandel-Folly

She Said… by Kimberly Rose-Wolter

The Apology Tour by Deanna Shumaker

The Book Of Ruth by Gillian Horvath

The New Kings Of West Hollywood by Emma Dudley

Thorns by Caroline Levich & Michelle Badillo

Vesta by Jenny Deiker Restivo

Winterovers by Nilanjana Bose-Ciupinska & Jakub Ciupinski

Woman Of Mystery by Tess Rafferty

Ones to Watch (Alphabetical by Script Name)

A Matter Of Principle by Meg Jackson

Damned by Karolyn Carnie

Perfect by Spindrift Beck

Plot by Megan Gray

The Canterbury Tales by Nicole Avenia