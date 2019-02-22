After collecting $185M at the overseas box office, DreamWorks Animation’s threequel How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World finally touched down here in U.S./Canada with a Thursday night preview gross of $3M at 3,200 theaters.

Going into this weekend, Dragon has several facets working for it. Not just its overseas box office momentum, but a 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and $2.5M in paid previews from its Fandango partnership, a number that beats the early preview cash made by Sony/Amazon’s preview team-up for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Hidden World plays even wider today at 4,259 locations.

Previews started at 6PM, and note there are some winter breaks that are in effect: ComScore reports 12% K-12 schools off yesterday with 1% college. That number moves up to 14% K-12 on break today and 2% college.

Hidden World‘s Thursday figure twice bests the $1.5M Thursday earned recently by Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part which went on to do $34.1M in its opening weekend.

MGM

Also expanding today from last weekend’s four New York and LA locations is MGM/Seven Bucks’ Fighting With My Family which is heading into 2,711. The WWE feature about the rise of Norwich, UK female wrestler Paige ended its first week with $215K and minted another $450K last night. That’s far more than the $175K that Fox’s Eddie the Eagle did in previews three years ago. Like Fighting With My Family, Eddie the Eagle was also the Sundance Film Festival secret screening. Stephen Merchant, who starred with Dwayne Johnson in 2010’s Tooth Fairy, directed Fighting With My Family. The pic already has an A CinemaScore.

20th Century Fox/Lightstorm’s reported $170M sci-fi femme action pic Alita: Battle Angel ended her first week with an estimated $40M; $48.6M when you counts its opening on Valentine’s Day plus previews. The Robert Rodriguez-directed, James Cameron produced pic enters China and Japan today, and will keep all of its PLF, RealD, and most Imax hubs this weekend.