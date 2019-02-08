EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some compelling first footage of Oscar winner Charles Ferguson’s (Inside Job) well-received, all-encompassing documentary Watergate, which gets its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The patient compendium draws from 3400 hours of audio tapes, archival footage and declassified documents to weave a detailed picture of the infamous Watergate scandal which led to the downfall of U.S. president Richard Nixon. Those featured include Carl Bernstein, Bob Woodward and John Dean.

Numerous current day parallels are elegantly understated but it’s hard not to look at this footage and immediately think of the endless media storm surrounding Trump and the countless investigations against those close to him.

Dogwoof handles international sales on the 260-minute film, which is written and directed Ferguson. The company will also release in the UK. Producers are Representational Pictures with HISTORY Films. Pic got its debut at Telluride.