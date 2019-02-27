Warner Bros. is cooking up a new release date for New Line Cinema’s forthcoming film The Kitchen starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss. The pic based on the Vertigo comic book series will open Aug. 9 rather than its previously announced release date of Sept. 20.

Last year, Deadline exclusively broke the story that McCarthy would be starring with Haddish in the movie directed and adapted by Andrea Berloff. The film marks Berloff’s directorial debut and is based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle which follows the lives of Irish mobsters who team up to take over running the business after their husbands are arrested and sent to prison.

The adaptation also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Margo Martindale, Bill Camp and Brian d’Arcy James. Michael De Luca is producing through his Michael De Luca Productions banner.