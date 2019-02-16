All these Dune casting announcements have built up to Warner Bros. finally announcing that the Denis Villeneuve-directed Legendary production will hit theaters during the pre-Thanksgiving frame of Nov. 20, 2020. Dune will play in 3D and Imax.

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve adapted Frank Herbert’s classic novel. Set in the distant future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Cale Boyter produce with Villeneuve. EPs are Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate, with and Kevin J. Anderson serving as a creative consultant.

Dune cast members include Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Norton and Bruce Willis on set in “Motherless Brooklyn” Shutterstock

Also Edward Norton’s feature adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s Motherless Brooklyn will open Nov. 1 this year. Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, the pic follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Norton writes and produces. Michael Bederman, Bill Migliore, Gigi Pritzker, and Rachel Shane are also producing.

Sundance

Also, New Line’s Sundance pick-up Blinded by the Light will open on Aug. 14 this year. August has continually been a great launching ground for awards season fare, i.e. Crazy Rich Asians, Hell or High Water, the list goes on. New Line shelled out $15M for the Gurinder Chada-directed movie about a Muslim teen during Thatcher’s 1987 England who learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Deadline had the exclusive about the deal out of the fest. A big wide release is planned for the pic starring Viveik Karla, Nell Williams and Hayley Atwell.