Dale Nelson, who handled major brands like Harry Potter, Looney Tunes and DC Comics during her time as a legal executive at Warner Bros., has joined entertainment law firm Donaldson + Callif as a partner.

The former VP and Senior Intellectual Property Counsel at Warner Bros. will focus on clearance.

“Dale’s longevity and expertise in the intellectual property space will be an invaluable asset to our practice,” Partner Michael C. Donaldson said in a press release. “Her addition underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the top legal talent in the industry.”

Donaldson + Callif has ramped up its presence across film, TV and digital, working on 30 films that screened at Sundance and two of this year’s Best Documentary nominees at the Oscars, Free Solo and Minding the Gap.

“Having known Donaldson + Callif for many years, I’ve always been impressed with the high caliber of the firm’s work and their tremendous impact in the film industry,” Nelson said. “I’m grateful to be joining this talented team and be a part of the independent film industry’s massive growth.”

During her Warner Bros. stint, Nelson was legal counsel for some of the studio’s most important properties, including Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Lord of the Rings, and DC Comics properties like Superman and Batman. She is a frequent lecturer on the topic of intellectual property law and serves as Treasurer for the United States Chapter of the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property, as well as on the Copyright Committee of AIPPI-International.