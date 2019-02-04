A week before The Walking Dead is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, AMC said today it’s bringing the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics back for Season 10.

With an expanding franchise of Rick Grimes movies, crossovers with spinoff Fear Tthe Walking Dead and more, the least surprising renewal in television was made official online this afternoon:

Having gone through a hard reset and the loss of Andrew Lincoln and fellow lead Lauren Cohan in the first part of Season 9, the now Angela Kang-showrun series has leaped a few years into the future of its own timeline.

Now toplined by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan, the zombie apocalypse series played around with some TV timelines itself this month with the Season 9 midseason return actually premiering a week early on the AMC Premiere service for subscribers.

This builds on the the Season 9 premiere experiment in October, where if one signed up for the cabler’s $5-a-month AMC Premiere service, one got access to “A New Beginning” a full day before it aired on AMC proper at 9 PM ET.

That cash-in in the fall saw a new premiere low in traditional ratings at the time for TWD but a big touchdown in signups for AMC Premiere, which is available on Comcast, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Apple iOS. In fact it was the best day ever for AMC’s digital lea.

Expect more of it now there’s going to be more of The Walking Dead, Whisperers and all.