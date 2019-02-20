Perhaps we can bass the ball and put the blame and the glory on LeBron James, but The Walking Dead took a record beating this weekend at the hands of the NBA.

As the L.A. Laker superstar-led Team LeBron scored a 178 – 164 win over Team Giannis in the primetime NBA All-Star Game on February 19, the usual king of cable fell to an all-time series ratings and viewership low.

Pulling in a 1.7 among adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers, the Omega episode revealing the origins of the Samantha Morton portrayed Whisperers leader Alpha was down 15% in the demo from the Season 9 midseason return of February 10. In total sets of eyeballs, the zombie apocalypse show based on Robert Kirkman’s comics took a 12% tumble from the “Adaptation” episode of the week before.

The beginning of the rest of the ninth season was a midseason return low for TWD, which has seen a steady decline in its ratings since the start of Season 7 in 2016.

Up just 6% from this week’s show, the previous low among the 18-49s for what is still one of the top rated shows on TV was the “Stradivarius” episode of November 18 of last year. The least watched TWD before this week was the 4.71 million who tuned in for the Frank Darabont-developed show’s second “Guts” episode of November 7 2010.

The most watched episode ever of TWD remains the 17.3 million who clicked on to the “No Sanctuary” Season 5 opener of October 12, 2014.

Even though, it knocked TWD off the cable top spot, the culmination of the NBA’s big weekend wasn’t exactly shooting only three-pointers. With 5.8 million viewers on TNT and 1.03 million on TBS, the All-Star game slipped to its lower audience in 11 years.

BTW – There will be no NBA All-Star Game this coming weekend and TWD isn’t bowing out on February 24 against the seemingly hostless Oscars. There will a “Bounty” on this Sunday on AMC.