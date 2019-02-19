Leading international cinema chain Vue, one of the UK and Europe’s biggest operators, has sent an open letter to BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry criticizing the organization for awarding four prizes to Netflix’s Roma. Scroll down for the letter in full.

Vue founder and chairman Tim Richards spells out why he thinks BAFTA broke its own rules by making “made for TV” film Roma awards eligible this year and he threatens to pull future support for the awards “unless the Academy board reconsiders its eligibility criteria.” Alfonso Cuaron’s drama won four BAFTAs earlier this month including Best Film.

Richards says, “BAFTA, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and major film festivals should continue to differentiate between a ‘made for TV’ movie and a first run feature film with a full theatrical release, as they have for the last 100 years.”

BAFTA has responded with the following, “The Film Committee is satisfied that every film in contention for this year’s Film Awards met the criteria for entry, which includes a meaningful UK theatrical release. BAFTA encourages public engagement with cinema-going and aims to be inclusive and supportive of the UK filmmaking sector as a whole. We review our criteria annually in close consultation with the industry to ensure that our eligibility criteria remain fit for purpose.”

Netflix has a deal with UK arthouse cinema chain Curzon to give Netflix films limited theatrical releases.

Roma has encountered controversy over its release and awards eligibility since it debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year. While the windowing debate is not new, Roma is Netflix’s highest-profile awards contender to date so the debate has been amplified.

Vue operates around 2,000 screens internationally, including in UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Taiwan.

Read the Vue letter in full: