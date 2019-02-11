Virginia Lazalde-McPherson has joined Showtime Networks as EVP Business Affairs, overseeing the acquisition and production of all scripted and unscripted series, limited series and documentaries. She had led biz affairs at YouTube Originals for the past three years.

“Virginia Lazalde-McPherson is a talented, savvy dealmaker who can visualize the big picture and the smallest details with equal clarity,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., to whom Lazalde-McPherson will report.. “As Showtime expands its content muscle in all directions, Virginia’s broad ranging experience and sound judgment will be indispensable.”

While serving as Head of Business Affairs at Google’s YouTube Originals, Lazalde-McPherson led the team responsible for negotiating deals to drive creative partnerships and establish deal structures with creators, production partners and studios for the development, production and acquisition of original programs and films in all categories. Before that she was SVP Business Affairs at TruTV, overseeing day-to-day operations that included brokering television, development and production deals.

From 2000-14, Lazalde-McPherson was SVP Business and Legal Affairs & Deputy General Counsel and Head of Music Strategy for MTV Networks, after having served as Director of Business Affairs at Sony Music.