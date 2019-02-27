Village Roadshow Entertainment Group said Wednesday it hired former MRC chief financial officer Louis Santor as chief operating officer and that it is launching a film and TV production division to be headed by Shannon Perry, the former Embassy Row exec who becomes SVP Reality and Production Services and will oversee the launch of an unscripted slate. VREG, a producer-financier, also has hired Adam Dunlap, who will become VP Television Development.

Santor, Perry and Dunlap will report to Mosko, the former Sony Pictures TV boss who continues to set his team after being hired as CEO in October. In November, he hired Imperative Entertainment exec Jillian Apfelbaum as EVP Content, with her focus on identifing and developing feature film projects with an additional focus on content development for TV and alternate platforms.

Santor will work with Mosko in executing the company’s new strategy and expanded production mandate. In addition to overseeing finance, he will work across business and legal affairs and production to ensure that all areas of the company are working efficiently together to produce content for all platforms from the company’s deep library and original IP.

The new film and TV unit under Perry expands VREG’s film and television content production capabilities internally as well as for third-party entities, the company said. Perry will be tasked with building the company’s reality and production services division to create an unscripted slate. Dunlap will oversee the development of content for VREG’s TV division.

“We are excited to welcome Louis, Shannon, and Adam to the Village Roadshow team. Louis is a well-respected, accomplished executive with an extensive background in media and finance, who I look forward to working with in growing the business,” said Mosko. “Shannon and Adam are two executives with proven track records in identifying and fostering top tier content, which make them key additions to our team as we move into this new phase. I know that we will benefit greatly from them during an exciting time for Village Roadshow’s growth.”

Santor had been CFO/consulting CFO at MRC since 2014, Before that he spent more than two decades at New Regency rising to COO and CFO.

Perry was previously Executive Director of Production, West Coast at Embassy Row and oversaw TV series including Netflix’s The Fix, Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and Discovery’s Shark After Dark. She also had roles at Shed Media, A. Smith and Co, and Original Productions.

Dunlap joins Village Roadshow from Fullscreen, where he worked in scripted originals development and was one of the core founding members of the startup platform.