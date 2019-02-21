The new animated series Victor and Valentino is set to make its debut on the Cartoon Network in the United States and Latin America. The supernatural adventure will premiere simultaneously in the two countries with four episodes March 30 at 9:30 am (ET/PT). For those of you who aren’t in the U.S. or Latin America, don’t fret! The series will debut regions around the world soon.

Created by Diego Molano (The Powerpuff Girls, Adult Swim’s Black Dynamite) Victor and Valentino follows two half-brothers learning to appreciate each other’s quirks and differences while exploring Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Mesoamerican folklore come to life.

The inclusive series brings authentic storytelling and is inspired by Molano’s fascination with mythology. While spending the summer with their Grandma Chata, the rambunctious Victor and his more cautious half-brother Valentino soon realize there’s more than meets the eye in their new town. Based on the trailer above, it is giving some fun-filled Rick and Morty and Steven Universe vibes as we follow the adventures of this mischievous pair and their run-ins with other worldly beings, curious creatures from forgotten folklore and places only described in myths.

If you can’t wait until March 30, a sneak peek of the full episode will be unlocked on the Cartoon Network App and available On Demand beginning Monday, March 4. From there, other episodes will roll out starting with the second episode on March 15. Leading into premiere, eight new episodes will be available on the CN App on March 29. At launch, all the episodes will also be available in Spanish.

Victor and Valentino is executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios and was developed through the studio’s global Artists Program.

Watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.