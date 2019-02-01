Vice Media is laying off about 10% of its total workforce, Deadline confirmed Friday. This comes a week after BuzzFeed’s similar staff reduction and is the latest signal of scale-backs in what was maybe a too-fast-growing sector.

CEO Nancy Dubuc revealed the move in a memo to staff Friday. It comes after the last round of layoffs in November of about the same amount; at the time those moves including a hiring freeze at the Brooklyn-based company aiming at millennial demos.

“Having finalized the 2019 budget, our focus shifts to executing our goals and hitting our marks,” Dubuc wrote in the memo, obtained first by THR. “We will make Vice the best manifestation of itself and cement its place long into the future.”

Last week, similar cuts swept through HuffPost (via Verizon) and Gannett. Media outlets reported Friday the number of Vice layoffs is pegged around 250. BuzzFeed’s total was about 200.

Below is today’s memo from Dubuc, the former A+E Networks president and CEO who took over in March 2018 and has been repurposing the company with a slant toward film and TV production and righting its culture. “We need to operate more nimbly, focusing our energies and investments on core strengths— on our terms, in our own way,” she said in unveiling the layoffs.

Dubuc replaced Vice co-founder Shane Smith who moved to executive chairman, amid waves of harassment and inappropriate conduct claims at the company that led to the departure of several executives.